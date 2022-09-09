BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trending Up - Amateur Investing #28
ScottCBusiness
ScottCBusiness
32 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 09, 2022

Time for another update on my investment portfolio and my passive income journey. In this episode, I cover my regular monthly update sharing what I invest in and why. This is amateur investing at its finest!

*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*


I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.

Keywords
bitcoinblockchaincryptocurrencysocial mediacryptoethereumfinancehivelbrydefiearn crypto
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Diesel Pump Prices Reach Record High as Refined-Products Supply Tightens

U.S. Diesel Pump Prices Reach Record High as Refined-Products Supply Tightens

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. July Copper Imports Reach Record Monthly High, Data Shows

U.S. July Copper Imports Reach Record Monthly High, Data Shows

Sterling Ashworth
Netherlands Moves Gold From U.S. and Canada to London, Citing Geopolitical Unrest

Netherlands Moves Gold From U.S. and Canada to London, Citing Geopolitical Unrest

Garrison Vance
European Gas Prices Rise to Highest Since 2023 as U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Iran

European Gas Prices Rise to Highest Since 2023 as U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Iran

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Strait of Hormuz to Be Renamed &#8220;Trump Strait&#8221;

Trump Calls for Strait of Hormuz to Be Renamed “Trump Strait”

Garrison Vance
Trump Family&#8217;s Crypto Bank Gains OCC Approval with Sheikh al Nahyan as Largest Shareholder

Trump Family’s Crypto Bank Gains OCC Approval with Sheikh al Nahyan as Largest Shareholder

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy