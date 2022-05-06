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Evidence Spoken of Mass War Crimes of the Armed Forces & National units of Ukraine in Mariupol. 050522
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60 views • May 06, 2022
Speech by a member of the International Public Tribunal for Ukraine John Dugan (USA) in the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation at our international conference "Evidence of mass war crimes of the Armed Forces and National units of Ukraine in Mariupol".
To be continued.
To be continued.
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