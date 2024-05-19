Judy Carroll Q & A - Journey Back to Oneness, Meditation, Reiki, ET disclosure, Orbs and Inter-dimensional Beings – Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. The conversation revolved around extraterrestrial life, inter-dimensional beings, and mysterious phenomena. Judy and Lisa discussed their encounters with geometric shapes and beings. Judy also discussed the human ladder and reincarnation, emphasizing the importance of accepting these concepts to gain a deeper understanding of our true nature. The speakers explored the significance of reincarnation in understanding humanity's journey back to oneness, and shared their personal experiences with meditation, Tai Chi, and Reiki. They also debated the interplay between ET disclosure, the Photon Belt, and indigenous cultures.





This is the second in a series of videos that Judy Carroll is making, as a faculty member at our new University Galacticus (UG) venture. We will had Q & A after her lecture, in Part 2 of 2.

Her website is ufogrey.com

The Zeta Message YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@TheZetaMessage

https://universitygalacticus.org/





Judy has experenced the Grey ETs for over 40 years and is the author of five books.





