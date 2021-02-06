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Homemade souse meat from start to finish
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235 views • February 06, 2021
This is purely a comfort food video. this is souse made that I made yesterday from pig ears, country style ribs and hog maws. It is a great snack food as long as you don't eat too much of it! It serves really well with crackers!
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