© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AETHER by Marcia Ramalho
Follow
0
Share
Report
118 views • January 25, 2022
The new edition of my Aether 2018 video presents its original content as well as exploring for the first time the technology related to electromagnetic field, ions, fusion reactor, resonator, capacitor, frequencies, sound waves, tuned circuits, torus, tokamak, vortex and coils used in the construction of star fortresses, airships, stargates, teleportation, and White Star Cities by the steam-powered civilization that I call our Previous Civilization or White Federation. A confederation of states destroyed by plasma weapons and floods carefully engineered by the Parasites.
My text addresses our cutting edge technology, advanced architecture and lost White Star Cities. The video features more than 1000 images. The original chapters, starting by Berlin Zoo, are kept as they were in my 2018 edition.
The first edition of my Aether video reached 245.000 views in its short career, starting a frantic race of Western youtubers to present videos on the same subject. Words like aether, Tartaria, star fortresses, 'healing pipe organs sound', power stations, free energy, antennas, or ‘glorious architecture’ instantly became recurrent talk on their newly created channels. A number of Facebook groups have also emerged. Suddenly everyone began looking at the architecture of their cities, realising that the magnificent structures could have been built long ago by a far more Advanced Civilization - known by many as Great Tartaria.
Music by Rodrigo Ramalho.
http://rodrigoramalho.mus.br
Please, set HD quality to enjoy the images.
Copyright © Marcia Ramalho, The Blue 2018, 2020
All rights reserved.
No 'mirror’, reading, copy or any other kind of adaptation to my original work is authorized. Any infringement will be reported. This material may not be published, broadcast, read, rewritten or redistributed, in whole or part, without express written permission from the author.
All images are courtesy from Wikimedia Commons and credits were given in each image to their authors. The video thumbnail is a water drop by José Manuel Suárez.
My text addresses our cutting edge technology, advanced architecture and lost White Star Cities. The video features more than 1000 images. The original chapters, starting by Berlin Zoo, are kept as they were in my 2018 edition.
The first edition of my Aether video reached 245.000 views in its short career, starting a frantic race of Western youtubers to present videos on the same subject. Words like aether, Tartaria, star fortresses, 'healing pipe organs sound', power stations, free energy, antennas, or ‘glorious architecture’ instantly became recurrent talk on their newly created channels. A number of Facebook groups have also emerged. Suddenly everyone began looking at the architecture of their cities, realising that the magnificent structures could have been built long ago by a far more Advanced Civilization - known by many as Great Tartaria.
Music by Rodrigo Ramalho.
http://rodrigoramalho.mus.br
Please, set HD quality to enjoy the images.
Copyright © Marcia Ramalho, The Blue 2018, 2020
All rights reserved.
No 'mirror’, reading, copy or any other kind of adaptation to my original work is authorized. Any infringement will be reported. This material may not be published, broadcast, read, rewritten or redistributed, in whole or part, without express written permission from the author.
All images are courtesy from Wikimedia Commons and credits were given in each image to their authors. The video thumbnail is a water drop by José Manuel Suárez.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.