AETHER by Marcia Ramalho

The new edition of my Aether 2018 video presents its original content as well as exploring for the first time the technology related to electromagnetic field, ions, fusion reactor, resonator, capacitor, frequencies, sound waves, tuned circuits, torus, tokamak, vortex and coils used in the construction of star fortresses, airships, stargates, teleportation, and White Star Cities by the steam-powered civilization that I call our Previous Civilization or White Federation. A confederation of states destroyed by plasma weapons and floods carefully engineered by the Parasites.My text addresses our cutting edge technology, advanced architecture and lost White Star Cities. The video features more than 1000 images. The original chapters, starting by Berlin Zoo, are kept as they were in my 2018 edition.The first edition of my Aether video reached 245.000 views in its short career, starting a frantic race of Western youtubers to present videos on the same subject. Words like aether, Tartaria, star fortresses, 'healing pipe organs sound', power stations, free energy, antennas, or ‘glorious architecture’ instantly became recurrent talk on their newly created channels. A number of Facebook groups have also emerged. Suddenly everyone began looking at the architecture of their cities, realising that the magnificent structures could have been built long ago by a far more Advanced Civilization - known by many as Great Tartaria.Music by Rodrigo Ramalho.Please, set HD quality to enjoy the images.Copyright © Marcia Ramalho, The Blue 2018, 2020All rights reserved.No 'mirror’, reading, copy or any other kind of adaptation to my original work is authorized. Any infringement will be reported. This material may not be published, broadcast, read, rewritten or redistributed, in whole or part, without express written permission from the author.All images are courtesy from Wikimedia Commons and credits were given in each image to their authors. The video thumbnail is a water drop by José Manuel Suárez.