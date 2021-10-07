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Tucker Carlson covers the DNC's weaponization of the DOJ, the political apparatus, & Technocrat social platforms targeting you and your children
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111 views • October 07, 2021
A clip copy and pasted from the written article by Extremely American.
October 6, 2021: Biden and his DNC Marxist Party are aggressively weaponizing every aspect of the political apparatus, the "deep state", and public health agencies in a planned attempt to take control of how your children are educated and "conditioned". This is a moment in time where all parents of any ideology had better reclaim their right to raise and educate their children independently of the forceful and manipulative hand of big government.
October 6, 2021: Biden and his DNC Marxist Party are aggressively weaponizing every aspect of the political apparatus, the "deep state", and public health agencies in a planned attempt to take control of how your children are educated and "conditioned". This is a moment in time where all parents of any ideology had better reclaim their right to raise and educate their children independently of the forceful and manipulative hand of big government.
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