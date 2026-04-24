Vinnitsa: Wife with crowbar vs the TCC who kidnapped her husband

131 views • 14 days ago

They just adopted the 20th one yesterday.

EU leaders have started preparing the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, Kallas reported.

The Narcoführer Zelensky is in Saudi Arabia, begging or selling?

Vinnitsa, Ukraine, a woman with a crowbar vs the TCC who kidnapped her husband.

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