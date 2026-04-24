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Vinnitsa, Ukraine, a woman with a crowbar vs the TCC who kidnapped her husband.
Adding:
The Narcoführer Zelensky is in Saudi Arabia, begging or selling?
Adding:
EU leaders have started preparing the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, Kallas reported.
They just adopted the 20th one yesterday.