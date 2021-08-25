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8 25 21 CORNERED DEMONIC Enemy becomes fierce Fog of WAR surrounds us PRAY
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170 views • August 25, 2021
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Angelic Choir
https://elements.envato.com/angelic-choir-NU6ZXVM
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Military cannot be forced to take vax…see International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights
file:///Volumes/LaCie%205TB/QNEWS/militaryvax/ICCP%20Convention%20International%20Civil%20Rights.pdf
Priest goes off on evil jab
https://t.me/TheGreatResetTimes/8374
Desantis Regeneron
https://tinyurl.com/5bv9tsym
FDA Approved?
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/29848
Dr. Malone says it is not approved
https://tinyurl.com/aapj9cyh
Christensen stand with protesters
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/1507
Blood Clots in blood
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/1514
Dr. Anne McCloskey makes shocking revelation regarding what she's seeing with vaxxed patients in hospital.
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/1512
Biden the retard
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/24217
Super qualified mom gives doctors a lesson
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/24191
Girl sings God Bless America
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/34703
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
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★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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