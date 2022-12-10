10/12/22 All For Naught! ... You should be pissed.

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I just left Costco where they have taken down all the eye sore plexiglass that was installed at every register & service counter....What changed? this was ALL FOR NAUGHT...
All for nothing... you all should be pissed.
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