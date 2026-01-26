BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
InfoWars - Sunday Live - Democrat Senators Now Claim Trump Plans To Cancel 2026 Election Under Martial Law, In Reality, Via The Podesta Plan, They Intend To Trigger A Civil War - 1-25-2026
10 views • 1 day ago

trumpalex jonesinfowarscivil warmartial lawtriggerclaiminvestigatorsunday livedemocrat senatorspodesta plancancel 2026 election
U.S. President Donald Trump says secret “discombobulator” disabled Venezuelan defenses during Maduro raid

Laura Harris
Russia, Ukraine and U.S. hold first trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi amid stalemate over Donbas

Kevin Hughes
DHS proposes stricter public charge rules to reduce welfare reliance among immigrants

Belle Carter
The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump’s Final Gamble with Iran

Mike Adams
From Flames to Freedom: A warrior mom’s battle against toxins, vaccines and the medical-industrial complex

Belle Carter
Billionaire donors Adelson and Saban dodge questions on political influence at Israeli-American Council summit

Belle Carter
