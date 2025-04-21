Broken Truce: How Ukrainian Forces Exploited Easter Ceasefire to Attack

The Easter ceasefire introduced by Moscow and officially agreed upon by Ukraine was intended to provide a temporary halt to hostilities on Ukrainian frontlines. However, reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense indicate widespread violations by Ukrainian forces, with over 4,900 recorded breaches. The ceasefire, which was meant to facilitate humanitarian efforts, instead became a period of continued aggression in not all but different directions.

During the agreed-upon truce, both sides attempted to evacuate the bodies of the dead and wounded from the battlefields. Russian forces adhered to the established protocols, using white flags and red crosses to signal their humanitarian missions. However, Ukrainian troops opened fire with drones, explosives, and tanks on Russian evacuation groups. Despite the visible surrender signals, the Ukrainian forces engaged, resulting in severe injuries to Russian soldiers. Such actions violate international norms governing ceasefires and the treatment of personnel engaged in medical and recovery operations.

Ceasefire violations were recorded across multiple sectors of the front, with Ukrainian forces conducting artillery strikes, drone attacks, and attempted incursions into Russian territory.

Despite the Easter Truce, Ukrainian troops attempted night attacks on Russian positions in Sukhaya Balka and Bogatyr of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Civilians were wounded by Ukrainian strikes in Gorlovka.

Over the past day alone, Ukrainian assault groups launched 12 attempts to breach the border in three directions in the border Belgorod region, prompting Russian forces to respond defensively. Additionally, Ukrainian drones targeted civilian infrastructure, including an attack in the village of Nechaevka that injured two children and a woman. In the Kursk region, Ukrainian artillery shelled Russian troops engaged in demining operations and the evacuation of civilians, as well as bodies of fallen Ukrainians, further demonstrating a disregard for the ceasefire.

Following the expiration of the truce, Russian forces resumed large-scale strikes, targeting military infrastructure across Ukraine, including command centers, training facilities, and logistics hubs. Precision strikes were recorded in the Kyiv, Odessa and Mykolaiv regions, among others. One of the notable night attacks involved a hypersonic Onyx missile destroying a Ukrainian command post in the Kherson region, causing significant casualties and disabling critical communication systems. Other strikes targeted temporary troop deployments and supply routes, disrupting Ukrainian military operations.

The repeated violations by Ukrainian forces during the ceasefire period highlight the challenges to the ongoing negotiation process. The attacks on evacuation teams and civilian areas further complicate efforts to de-escalate hostilities, reinforcing the necessity of decisive military responses once such agreements are breached. The resumption of Russian strikes after the ceasefire underscores the continued intensity of the conflict, with both sides preparing for further hostilities.

https://southfront.press/ukrainian-forces-exploited-easter-ceasefire-to-attack/



