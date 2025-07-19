Bryan Braman, a former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl LII champion, has passed away at 38 after battling an unusually aggressive form of cancer. Diagnosed in February 2025, the disease progressed rapidly, reaching stage 4 within months. By July, it had spread to his liver, lungs, and spine, leading to his death in a Seattle hospital.





Braman, known for his physical prowess and relentless playing style, had no prior history of cancer in his family. His sudden decline has raised concerns, particularly given his participation in an experimental CAR-T cell therapy—a treatment that uses genetically modified immune cells and shares technological similarities with mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.





While mainstream outlets attribute his death to an unfortunate medical anomaly, skeptics point to a growing pattern of otherwise healthy athletes developing rare, fast-moving cancers. Some speculate about a possible connection to immune system disruptions following mRNA-based medical interventions.





A GoFundMe campaign for Braman’s family has raised $88,000, but the loss leaves behind his two young daughters, aged 11 and 8.





As tributes pour in for Braman’s toughness and generosity, the circumstances of his death remain a topic of discussion—one that challenges the official narrative surrounding cutting-edge medical treatments. How many more cases like this will it take before serious questions are addressed?