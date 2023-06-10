Fight in the Zaporozhye region through the eyes of the Ukraine Military - Explosion of an M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA infantry fighting vehicle

Fight in the Zaporozhye region through the eyes of the enemy
Footage of the battle near the village of Malaya Tokmachka, filmed by the Ukrainian military. The video shows the explosion of an M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA infantry fighting vehicle on an anti-tank mine.
