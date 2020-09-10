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Standing in the valley of decision. Part 3
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Student of the last days podcast. Part 3 Standing in the valley of decision.
Joel Chapter 3
13Put ye in the sickle, for the harvest is ripe: come, get you down; for the press is full, the fats overflow; for their wickedness is great.
14Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision: for the day of the LORD is near in the valley of decision.
Yes, the wickedness is great, and the time to make your decision is now.
Join me for part 3 of this last days Bible study. The full podcast will every
episode and lots of study tools, all free at https://welcomehome777.com/
Joel Chapter 3
13Put ye in the sickle, for the harvest is ripe: come, get you down; for the press is full, the fats overflow; for their wickedness is great.
14Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision: for the day of the LORD is near in the valley of decision.
Yes, the wickedness is great, and the time to make your decision is now.
Join me for part 3 of this last days Bible study. The full podcast will every
episode and lots of study tools, all free at https://welcomehome777.com/
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