Arsenic Toxicity from Rice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chronic exposure to inorganic arsenic through rice consumption represents a significant public health concern, particularly in populations where rice is a dietary staple. Rice accumulates arsenic at concentrations tenfold higher than other grains due to its unique growth characteristics in flooded paddy conditions. Beyond its well-established carcinogenic effects, emerging research demonstrates that chronic arsenic exposure can disrupt neurotransmitter balance, induce peripheral neuropathy, and dysregulate mast cell function, potentially contributing to a range of neurological symptoms including sleep-related movement disorders.