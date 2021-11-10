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GRIEVING MOTHER WHO THREATENED HEALTH IMPACT NEWS FOR PUBLISHING DAUGHTER'S DEATH NOW GOES PUBLIC (MIRRORED)
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1740 views • November 10, 2021
GRIEVING MOTHER WHO THREATENED HEALTH IMPACT NEWS FOR PUBLISHING DAUGHTER'S DEATH NOW GOES PUBLIC (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel HealthImpactNews at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yiRHGX2bRKW7/
This past February Health Impact News covered the tragic story of 28-year-old Haley Link Brinkmeyer, who had just finished her PhD and got married in 2018, and then died two days after receiving the experimental Moderna COVID injection.
This story got out to the public because Haley's mother announced on her Facebook Page that Haley had died just after the Moderna shot.
After we published it, Haley's mother took down her Facebook Page and emailed Health Impact News demanding that we take it down, threatening us with legal action.
We did not comply, since it was legal, public information, and these stories were just starting to surface back in February.
We felt a greater responsibility to warn the public, trying to save as many lives as possible from these horrendous injections.
Today someone emailed me and asked me to publish Shauna's testimony in Indiana, where she has finally gone public with her daughter's tragic story.
We are glad she has made this decision, and pray that this will bring healing to her and her family. On our network alone, her daughter's story has been read by over 100,000 people, and it was published in many other places as well.
I have no doubt that some lives were saved after reading her story, which we refused to take down.
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/grieving-mother-who-threatened-health-impact-news-for-publishing-daughters-death-following-covid-19-shot-now-goes-public/
Mirrored from Bitchute channel HealthImpactNews at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yiRHGX2bRKW7/
This past February Health Impact News covered the tragic story of 28-year-old Haley Link Brinkmeyer, who had just finished her PhD and got married in 2018, and then died two days after receiving the experimental Moderna COVID injection.
This story got out to the public because Haley's mother announced on her Facebook Page that Haley had died just after the Moderna shot.
After we published it, Haley's mother took down her Facebook Page and emailed Health Impact News demanding that we take it down, threatening us with legal action.
We did not comply, since it was legal, public information, and these stories were just starting to surface back in February.
We felt a greater responsibility to warn the public, trying to save as many lives as possible from these horrendous injections.
Today someone emailed me and asked me to publish Shauna's testimony in Indiana, where she has finally gone public with her daughter's tragic story.
We are glad she has made this decision, and pray that this will bring healing to her and her family. On our network alone, her daughter's story has been read by over 100,000 people, and it was published in many other places as well.
I have no doubt that some lives were saved after reading her story, which we refused to take down.
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/grieving-mother-who-threatened-health-impact-news-for-publishing-daughters-death-following-covid-19-shot-now-goes-public/
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