'Russian Disinformation'

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Hunter’s Laptop From Hell
* We were told this was just ‘disinformation’.
* Person who ran repair shop was smeared.
* Laptop repairman who blew the whistle is suing news organizations.
* News outlets and Dems lied.
* There was a collective, orchestrated effort to block a real story.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 May 2022