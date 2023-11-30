On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed the Council for Inclusive Capitalism and their globalist agenda. I referenced this article by Brandon Smith at Alt-Market: https://alt-market.us/rothschild-wants-merger-between-corporations-governments-and-ai-to-save-capitalism/
If you’re not familiar with a little organization called the “Council For Inclusive Capitalism,” don’t worry, most people have never heard of it. The group was formed at the height of the covid pandemic; as fear instilled by government officials and the media propagated the news feeds, the majority of the public was rather distracted. The CIC is essentially everything that conspiracy theorists have been warning about for years packaged into a single Orwellian entity, complete with dramatic piano music and a mask of humanitarian philanthropy.
