BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Julie Green, Anna Khait and More from Virginia Beach. B2T Show Aug 4, 2022
Blessed To Teach
Blessed To TeachCheckmark Icon
501 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • August 05, 2022

Julie Green, Anna Khait and More from Virginia Beach.Relieve Pain with Patches & Prayer Guide!

https://blessed2teach.com/pain


All natural with no drugs, the “Quantum Effect!”

Switch so the Cabal cannot control you with your $$:

https://switch.patriotstreetfighter.com


Fight with Rick and Scott in economic warfare!

Protect your assets now with Gold & Silver:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T


Learn the best approach for your specific situation!

Join us in the Backstage Ministry! 30 Days Free:

https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage

Q&A Backstage every Tue & Wed & PraiseNPray every Mon/Wed/Fri


B2T Ministries was cancelled by PayPal

https://www.givesendgo.com/b2t

https://rumble.com/c/Blessed2Teach


Donate with GiveSendGo or Locals

PREPARE with emergency food and water:

https://preparewithrick.com

In stock and shipping quickly!


Dr. Ardis Immune Vitamins & Acne Treatments:

thedrardisshow.com/shop-all/

Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order


Join Christian Patriot Group Training here:

http://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/80/


Connect to other Christian Patriots:

https://b2tneighborhood.com

Help Mike Lindell fight!


https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code: B2T (up to 65%+ off) Show Smartmatic and the Cancel Left They Won't Win!

Get FREE Truckers vs. Tyrants sticker here:

Https://blessed2teach.com/truckers

Show your support for the Freedom Fighters!


Immune Health Programs from the Sherwoods!

http://sherwood.tv/B2T

Engage your heart & mind in the healing process.


Get Relief from Allergies in 60 Seconds!

https://blessed2teach.com/Allergy

Allergy Relief God’s Way!


All B2T Sponsors in 1 place:

https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors/

Defund the Swamp & Refund the Kingdom!


Other B2T Ministry Sponsors:

Shop these B2T Sponsors!

https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors

Defund the Swamp & Fund the Kingdom!!


Beyond Organic CBDA Hemp Extract

https://nesashemp.com/#b2t

15% off first order! Use Coupon Code of: NESAS15

God’s Word Frequencies for Peace and Joy!


Https://blessed2teach.com/anxiety

Natural quantum energy with no Big Pharma.

SMACK your water with Tesla technology

https://blessed2teach.com/Water

Water the way God intended it!


Join Rick to help the hurting! Free Group platform:

https://b2tneighborhood.com

Christian Patriot Platform! Facebook for the Remnant!

50% off most Quantum products!


https://blessed2teach.com/QEmember

Relieve pain, anxiety, allergies, post menopausal & more!

America’s Poet Gifts!


https://tyh539.infusionsoft.com/.../storeF.../showStoreFront

Faith by Journey & America’s Poems

Free Let’s Go Brandon Sticker here:

https://blessed2teach.com/brandon

Help wake the world to the puppet president!


PREPARE with emergency food and water:

https://preparewithrick.com

Both now in stock and shipping within 2 days!


Get your solar quote now:

https://advancedhomepros.com/

Save with Promo Code: B2T

Boost you immune system without drugs!


http://blessed2teach.com/immune

Natural quantum frequencies with Bible verses.

Get the SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/


#TruthNews

#RedPillNews

#ChristianPatriots

#RickB2T

#Blessed2Teach

#B2TNeighborhood

Keywords
trumpdeep stateqanonmilitary tribunalsgreat awakening
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy