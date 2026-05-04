Biblical Mysteries and Adventures Inspire Popular Nephilim-Centered Series - Brian Godawa

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What if the thrilling stories of Enoch, Noah, David, and Joshua could come to life in the pages of an epic novel? This is the dream that Brian Godawa, a bestselling author and entrepreneur, has made a reality in his hit Chronicles of the Nephilim Bible series. Across several series and dozens of books, Brian explores Biblical stories related to giants, Nephilim, and more, filling in the gaps with some fictional fun to keep the action flowing and the character development strong. He discusses his fascination with the supernatural realm and why he chooses to tell Biblically inspired fictional adventure stories. He also shares his take on how Satan influences secular culture, especially entertainment and publishing. “Stories shape the way you see the world,” he says, “whether you know it or not.”
TAKEAWAYS
If your soul is not captured by the Living God, you’re already seeing the world incorrectly
Don’t be afraid to discuss secular entertainment with your kids and teach them how to make wise decisions on what to engage in
Brian is also a filmmaker and screenwriter
Brian has authored three major series, as well as theological standalone thrillers and several non-fiction books
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