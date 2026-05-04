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Biblical Mysteries and Adventures Inspire Popular Nephilim-Centered Series - Brian Godawa
Counter Culture Mom
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What if the thrilling stories of Enoch, Noah, David, and Joshua could come to life in the pages of an epic novel? This is the dream that Brian Godawa, a bestselling author and entrepreneur, has made a reality in his hit Chronicles of the Nephilim Bible series. Across several series and dozens of books, Brian explores Biblical stories related to giants, Nephilim, and more, filling in the gaps with some fictional fun to keep the action flowing and the character development strong. He discusses his fascination with the supernatural realm and why he chooses to tell Biblically inspired fictional adventure stories. He also shares his take on how Satan influences secular culture, especially entertainment and publishing. “Stories shape the way you see the world,” he says, “whether you know it or not.”



TAKEAWAYS


If your soul is not captured by the Living God, you’re already seeing the world incorrectly


Don’t be afraid to discuss secular entertainment with your kids and teach them how to make wise decisions on what to engage in


Brian is also a filmmaker and screenwriter


Brian has authored three major series, as well as theological standalone thrillers and several non-fiction books



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Angel Studios: angel.com/tinag

Chronicles of the Nephilim book trailer: https://bit.ly/3Me9VDh

Brian’s books: https://bit.ly/4t1sCJB


🔗 CONNECT WITH BRIAN GODAWA

Website: https://godawa.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brian.godawa.author/

X: https://x.com/BrianGodawa

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/gowdawg


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Equipping The Persecuted: http://equippingthepersecuted.org/

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Faces of Choice: https://bit.ly/facesofchoiceCCM


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#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #BrianGodawa #BiblicalFiction #Nephilim #FaithAndCulture #Amorites #OhioMounds #AncientMysteries #SpiritualWarfare #BiblicalWorldview #TheUnseenBattle #DivineCouncil #BiblicalAngels #SpiritualRealm #blurrycon #blurrycreatures #angels #demons


Keywords
spiritualalienufodemonsbiblicalgiantsgenesisenochangelsnephilimsupernaturalmysterytina griffinbrian godawa
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