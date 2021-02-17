BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RED ALERT: Food Supply Chain Shutting Down as Blackouts Spread - Grand Solar Minimum
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5189 followers
Follow
22
Download MP3
Share
Report
20567 views • February 17, 2021
Texas' Ag Commissioner has issued a RED ALERT as the power grid is down and our food supply is grinding to a halt. Agriculture is not "critical infrastructure," and reports of blackouts tonight extend to ND, SD, NE -- livestock producers unable to provide water to their animals, and farmers unable to deliver to grain elevators that are shut down. Welcome to the Grand Solar Minimum. Christian breaks down the latest on this developing situation.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/02/...

SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Lbry.tv: https://lbry.tv/@iceagefarmer
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer​

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support


Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded

The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org


IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...

⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com

⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail

*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep

FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf

EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com

BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com​ 10% code: IAF2018


⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep

___

LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)

Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Keywords
censorshiphoaxpreppingagriculturefarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21faminesmasksmsm liesfood warsquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resetagroterrorism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Belle Carter
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Iva Greene
The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

Mike Adams
The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

HRS Editors
To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy