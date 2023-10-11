Create New Account
🇮🇱🇵🇸 Video of four surrendering Palestinians being shot in the back by Israeli security forces
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Video of four surrendering Palestinians being shot in the back by Israeli security forces, who then planted weapons on the unarmed corpses for the sake of victory footage.

Source @Intel Slava Z

israelidfwar crmes

