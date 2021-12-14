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World Economic Forum Presents: The Great Reset—"You'll own nothing, and you'll be happy."
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210 views • December 14, 2021
The World Economic Forum's twitter account deleted the tweet in which this video was originally embedded in 2016. As per one commenter (who felt people were overreacting)--this went viral a few days ago (early Nov. 2020) despite being published in 2016.
Световния икономически форум представя: Великото зануляване - "Няма да притежавате нищо и ще бъдете щастливи".
Световния икономически форум представя: Великото зануляване - "Няма да притежавате нищо и ще бъдете щастливи".
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