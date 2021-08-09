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Clinical Lab Scientist In Southern California Cannot Find The Covid Corona Virus In 1500 CDC Samples
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4803 views • August 09, 2021
A clinical lab scientist in Southern California was not able to find or detect the covid corona virus in 1500 samples that the CDC sent to him. Also other labs could not find or detect any covid corona virus in the remaining samples from the CDC. The scientist has concluded that there is no covid corona virus and is now suing the CDC for fraud.
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