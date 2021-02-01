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PARASITES!! If It Can Happen To Me, It Can Happen To You. Don't Guess...TEST!
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96 views • February 01, 2021
Q&A with The Wild Doc’s Wife…Lymes disease. Do we need Vitamin D and C through the winter?
Life is always changing and many times so is our gut! When it comes to correct care for our GI system, testing is a must! Testing for parasites and the good, bad, and ugly bacteria in our stomachs/intestines.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/parasites-if-it-can-happen-to-me-it-can-happen-to-you-dont-guess-test/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Life is always changing and many times so is our gut! When it comes to correct care for our GI system, testing is a must! Testing for parasites and the good, bad, and ugly bacteria in our stomachs/intestines.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/parasites-if-it-can-happen-to-me-it-can-happen-to-you-dont-guess-test/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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