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9/15/18 #GENSIX Transhumanism Vs. Human Divinity #EUGENICS
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70 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
9/15/18 Part 2: Report on the True Legends Conference. This video reports on the the Key Note address of David Knight of REAL NEWS, and addresses the issues of Human Divinity vs the synthetic fakery of the Globalist Cabal's One World Government Eugenics program and how we can defeat this with Spiritual Activism.
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The image for this thumbnail is from the insightful book by Steve Quayle entitled: TERMINATED. Please investigate the work by Christian historian Steve Quayle:
https://www.stevequayle.com
Please watch the Real News with David Knight:
https://www.infowars.com/real-news/
For info on Julius Huxley:
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Julian-Huxley
To read more about the transhumanist spokesperson Zoltan:
http://www.zoltanistvan.com/TranshumanistParty.html
To learn more about the current harm of vaccines:
https://www.icandecide.com
Thanks for Supporting You Are free TV! It has been wonderful to have a meet up with subscribers at GENSIX! We are ALL the key persons involved in defeating the gloabalist transhumanist agenda and Cabal behind it. Prayer wave is more important now than ever as we move forward. Be Active, Be involved, BE FREE!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
9/15/18 Part 2: Report on the True Legends Conference. This video reports on the the Key Note address of David Knight of REAL NEWS, and addresses the issues of Human Divinity vs the synthetic fakery of the Globalist Cabal's One World Government Eugenics program and how we can defeat this with Spiritual Activism.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
The image for this thumbnail is from the insightful book by Steve Quayle entitled: TERMINATED. Please investigate the work by Christian historian Steve Quayle:
https://www.stevequayle.com
Please watch the Real News with David Knight:
https://www.infowars.com/real-news/
For info on Julius Huxley:
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Julian-Huxley
To read more about the transhumanist spokesperson Zoltan:
http://www.zoltanistvan.com/TranshumanistParty.html
To learn more about the current harm of vaccines:
https://www.icandecide.com
Thanks for Supporting You Are free TV! It has been wonderful to have a meet up with subscribers at GENSIX! We are ALL the key persons involved in defeating the gloabalist transhumanist agenda and Cabal behind it. Prayer wave is more important now than ever as we move forward. Be Active, Be involved, BE FREE!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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