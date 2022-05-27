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Monkeypox Outbreak Good For Fauci: Fauci Has "Vaccine" Ready For Outbreak
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0 view • May 27, 2022
MonkeyPox is Fauci’s new gold mine. Just one week before the first outbreak of MonkeyPox in Massachussets, Dr. Fauci had the vaccine bought and developed to use. Fauci knows that COVID wasn’t enough to terrify the American people for long, so you couldn’t turn your head to the possibility to strike the people with a brand new, and intimidating plandemic. Dr. Jane Ruby is not shaken, and she is here on The Stew Peters Show to announce the truth about MonkeyPox, and why we should not be looking to get another jab!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
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