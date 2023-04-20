Raymond Sawada: Former pro ice hockey player (38) suddenly collapses, dies during game

APRIL 10, 2023. Former professional ice hockey player Raymond Sawada was playing a recreational hockey game for the Richmond Cowboys this evening. Whilst on the bench, he suddenly collapsed and died. He was a firefighter for the city of Burnaby (since 2017) at the time of his death and looked extremely fit and healthy.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Nicole, his two young and incredibly amazing daughters, Victoria (9) and Charlotte (6), and his supportive, devoted, and dedicated family and friends.
Ex-NHL player Raymond Sawada dead at 38 after suffering heart attack on the ice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5AuuJ4Ioa2g
👆 Excellent satirical video
Raymond Sawada: Former NHL player dead of heart attack at 38
https://nypost.com/2023/04/12/former-nhl-player-raymond-sawada-dead-of-heart-attack-at-38/
Former hockey pro Ray Sawada dies suddenly at B.C. rink
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/ray-sawada-sudden-death-1.6808080
GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/f/n6y4z-in-memory-of-raymond-sawada
Raymond Sawada | Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raymond_Sawada
Premier of British Columbia | Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Horgan
SOURCES
Death of former NHL player-turned-firefighter shocks community | CTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUXET4NG2Ss
B.C. launches proof of vaccination to stop spread of COVID-19
https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0053-001659
Premier John Horgan announces mandated injection in British Columbia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKJXVAIv4Vk
FDA Takes Key Action in Fight Against COVID-19 By Issuing Emergency Use Authorization for First COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-takes-key-action-fight-against-covid-19-issuing-emergency-use-authorization-first-covid-19
Pfizer director admits they never tested whether COVID 'vaccine' prevents transmission
https://rumble.com/v1nm010
Mirrored - frankploegman
