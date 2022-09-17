The Mystery of 'COVID Tongue' Explained

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This video may be disturbing to some viewers. Mike Hansen M.D. shares the various developments of Covid Tongues. A lady in Texas, a pre-school teacher, unfortunately had a stroke which caused her to be in a coma for two weeks. The saliva went down the wrong pipe The doctors put a breathing tube down her throat and she woke up from her coma but the bad news she had a huge tongue which has a name. Dr Hansen describes other cases as well with different symptoms. Mirrored