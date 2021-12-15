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UK Conservatives Abandon "Bobby" Johnson Over New Covid Rule a record no voted against his plan for Covid certificates
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270 views • December 15, 2021
UK health min 'will never support' mandatory vaccines
Reuters Videos
UK health min 'will never support' mandatory vaccines
Tue, December 14, 2021, 12:35 PM
"I would like to say very clearly to the House (of Commons) today, and say this once and for all, that although we've seen plans for universal mandatory vaccination in some countries in Europe, I will never support them in this country," he told parliament.
Health minister Sajid Javid told lawmakers he firmly believed in "individual liberty" but that "the responsible decision to take is...to move to plan B in England."
Johnson backed away from his suggestion on Wednesday of mandatory vaccination after cabinet ministers signalled that they would not support the "unethical" idea.
A record number of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fellow party members voted against his plan for Covid certificates. But the plan passed with the help of the opposition.
Reuters Videos
UK health min 'will never support' mandatory vaccines
Tue, December 14, 2021, 12:35 PM
"I would like to say very clearly to the House (of Commons) today, and say this once and for all, that although we've seen plans for universal mandatory vaccination in some countries in Europe, I will never support them in this country," he told parliament.
Health minister Sajid Javid told lawmakers he firmly believed in "individual liberty" but that "the responsible decision to take is...to move to plan B in England."
Johnson backed away from his suggestion on Wednesday of mandatory vaccination after cabinet ministers signalled that they would not support the "unethical" idea.
A record number of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fellow party members voted against his plan for Covid certificates. But the plan passed with the help of the opposition.
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