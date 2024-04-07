Laws against ”antisemitism” and against ”hate speech” have been been on the rise for decades now. Many states have take their definition of Antisemitism wholly from the Jews. Factually, much of the Bible is ”antisemitic.” Where is the Christian defense of the Bible? Pulpits remain silent.
The hypocrisy of the Jew is self evident -- they reserve the right to genocide others freely and talk about it openly. And men are too afraid to object and the pulpits are silent.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.