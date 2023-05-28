Author of ‘Behind the Green Mask’, the late Rosa Koire, breaks down the totalitarian United Nations control plan known as ‘Agenda 21’ (which later became Agenda 2030).
“The goal of Agenda 21 is one world government, and total control from a central unit.”
Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media
