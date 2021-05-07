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Global Bombshell: University of Texas Research Team Warns Coronavirus Vaccines Cause Massive Heart Attacks, Strokes, Blood Clots - FULL SHOW 5/6/21
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250 views • May 07, 2021
Prestigious study from 2012 warns any vaccine designed to counter the coronavirus family triggers autoimmune responses, cardiovascular issues, death.
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