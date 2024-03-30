My Adventure

Many of you who have followed me for an extended period of time knew I was gearing up to take a long trip.



You watched as I wrestled with finding a destination, an rv and a dog while trying to clear out an estate in hopes of setting out on a long term adventure.



Some of you may have been shocked to learn of the fact that I partnered with Lewis Arthur on his media team.



To be honest, I myself am still shocked. It is something I never thought I would do.



Even as Lewis sat on a bus for 9 days on his way to Connecticut to meet up with me to help him begin wellness checks on the children, I was unsure about the trip I was about to embark on. The work he does is not for the faint of heart.



It's closing in on a month of travel & shadowing Lewis as he advocates for the women & kids. I have been in awe of what he & his church are able to accomplish with such little resources & support.



It truly is amazing what a small group like VOP can get done & how many lives they touch.



I am glad I chose this adventure.



Click here to support my journey as a photo journalist doing child search and rescue operations

https://www.paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

