My Adventure

Many of you who have followed me for an extended period of time knew I was gearing up to take a long trip.
You watched as I wrestled with finding a destination, an rv and a dog while trying to clear out an estate in hopes of setting out on a long term adventure.
Some of you may have been shocked to learn of the fact that I partnered with Lewis Arthur on his media team.
To be honest, I myself am still shocked. It is something I never thought I would do.
Even as Lewis sat on a bus for 9 days on his way to Connecticut to meet up with me to help him begin wellness checks on the children, I was unsure about the trip I was about to embark on. The work he does is not for the faint of heart.
It's closing in on a month of travel & shadowing Lewis as he advocates for the women & kids. I have been in awe of what he & his church are able to accomplish with such little resources & support.
It truly is amazing what a small group like VOP can get done & how many lives they touch.
I am glad I chose this adventure.
Click here to support my journey as a photo journalist doing child search and rescue operations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.