Protesters Batter Doors and Windows of Belgrade City Administration bldg – earlier today
Published 18 hours ago

Protesters batter down doors of Belgrade city administration.

Crowds of Serbian demonstrators are breaking the windows and doors of the city administration with stones and flagpoles. Pepper gas is reportedly used against the protesters.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

