ENERGY BEYOND OUR IMAGINATION

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WEATHERWAR101 Original from Oct. 11, 2013
Found on:
Fearless Nation (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/FearlessNation
Some edits made by FireMedic8 (Cuts made for time & music changes)
Music:
AShamaluevMusic - Drama
Hans Zimmer - Why So Serious?
Shared from and subscribe to:
FireMedic8
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8