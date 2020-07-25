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[VOSTFR] Ce que les médias grand public avaient peur de vous dire
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63 views • July 25, 2020
Ce que les grands médias ont peur de vous dire sur l'actualité cette semaine. Cette semaine, alors que les grands médias étaient obsédés par le classeur de recherche de l'attachée
de presse Kayleigh McEnany, voici les choses qui se sont passées
Vidéo originale What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You : https://youtu.be/xlE7Hf3SbRA
Quelques liens en rappoort avec la video :
https://www.qwant.com/?q=parenthood+officials
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/01/planned-parenthood-officials-admit-under-oath-infants-left-to-die-in-abortion/
https://fr.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexandria_Ocasio-Cortez
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defund_the_police
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_Cannon
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
http://www.youtube.com/c/Miniver1984
https://twitter.com/Mini__true
https://www.facebook.com/Miniver1984
https://lbry.tv/@Miniver:1
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jglJkdpA5MlO/
Me soutenir sur Paypal si vous le souhaitez http://urlz.fr/dr03
Ou sur Tipeee https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
de presse Kayleigh McEnany, voici les choses qui se sont passées
Vidéo originale What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You : https://youtu.be/xlE7Hf3SbRA
Quelques liens en rappoort avec la video :
https://www.qwant.com/?q=parenthood+officials
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/07/01/planned-parenthood-officials-admit-under-oath-infants-left-to-die-in-abortion/
https://fr.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexandria_Ocasio-Cortez
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defund_the_police
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_Cannon
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
http://www.youtube.com/c/Miniver1984
https://twitter.com/Mini__true
https://www.facebook.com/Miniver1984
https://lbry.tv/@Miniver:1
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jglJkdpA5MlO/
Me soutenir sur Paypal si vous le souhaitez http://urlz.fr/dr03
Ou sur Tipeee https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
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