© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CDC Vaccine Data Collection Raising Alarms, Becoming Untraceable when SHTF, Earth Changes: Dec. 14, 2020
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
2409 views • December 14, 2020
Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
'They’re chasing people out of the city': New property tax report shocks Cook County treasurer
Submitted by Karen
On December 13, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/E5dZ7X-IcLE
--
C.D.C. Call for Data on Vaccine Recipients Raises Alarm Over Privacy
Submitted by Karen
https://dnyuz.com/2020/12/08/c-d-c-call-for-data-on-vaccine-recipients-raises-alarm-over-privacy/
--
How To Become Untraceable When SHTF
https://www.askaprepper.com/how-to-become-untraceable-when-shtf/
--
Ivermectin Follow Up
Written by John
Hi Terral:
A quick follow up: I have continued my research on Ivermectin. There was some “wrong” info in my email to you.
https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Ivermectin-in-the-prophylaxis-and-treatment-of-COVID-19.pdf
--
Links:
--
ALERT: NASA Confirms Earth Will Go Dark For 6 Days In December 2020 (Bogus)
https://dailybuzzlive.com/alert-nasa-confirms-earth-will-go-dark-6-days-december/
Bogus video: https://youtu.be/cNJfn2iIS_U
--
Incredible amazing footage! Sea foam sweeps gold coast in Australia
https://youtu.be/wIFxmZYfzng
--
Massive storms, Thunderstorms and floods hits Brazil, Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul
https://youtu.be/j0R8tNPycA4
--
“Thirstier” Atmosphere Will Increase Wildfire Risk out West
https://eos.org/research-spotlights/thirstier-atmosphere-will-increase-wildfire-risk-out-west
--
The Drying U.S. West
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147655/the-drying-us-west
--
Haines, Alaska: a major landslide leaves people missing
https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/2020/12/04/haines-1/
--
Idaho Heating Up. Earthquake & Hot Spots. 12/14/2020
https://youtu.be/UM-gwRVqKts
--
USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Dec. 14, 2020
https://news.usni.org/2020/12/14/usni-news-fleet-and-marine-tracker-dec-14-2020#more-82097
--
Trump Sends US Navy to Confront Chinese in the Atlantic
https://youtu.be/YmGX-7nIB8w
--
Vaccinated Israelis will get ‘green passports’ waiving lockdown constraints
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2020/12/vaccinated-israelis-will-get-green-passports-waiving-lockdown-constraints/
--
Dutch leader expected to announce tough coronavirus lockdown
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-mark-rutte-netherlands-coronavirus-pandemic-restaurants-62f528f5c0350abcdeb20e6214e04cdb
--
Families Marry Off Daughters to Ease Finances amid COVID-19
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-business-coronavirus-pandemic-sierra-leone-united-nations-9a9ab4f71adc1c6f7d435b744411fb90
--
Any Delay in Ending COVID Could Spur a Different Pandemic
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/any-delay-in-ending-covid-could-spur-a-different-pandemic/
--
These Drugs Might Prevent Severe COVID
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/these-drugs-might-prevent-severe-covid1/
--
Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trial Shows Alarming Evidence of Pathogenic Priming in Older Adults
https://informedchoicewa.org/news/pfizer-covid-vaccine-trial-shows-alarming-evidence-of-pathogenic-priming-in-older-adults
--
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32292901/
--
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Priming_(immunology)
--
FACT SHEET FOR RECIPIENTS AND CAREGIVERS
https://healthimpactnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/12/Pfizer-BioNTech-COVID-19-Vaccine-EUA-Fact-Sheet-for-Recipients.pdf
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
'They’re chasing people out of the city': New property tax report shocks Cook County treasurer
Submitted by Karen
On December 13, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/E5dZ7X-IcLE
--
C.D.C. Call for Data on Vaccine Recipients Raises Alarm Over Privacy
Submitted by Karen
https://dnyuz.com/2020/12/08/c-d-c-call-for-data-on-vaccine-recipients-raises-alarm-over-privacy/
--
How To Become Untraceable When SHTF
https://www.askaprepper.com/how-to-become-untraceable-when-shtf/
--
Ivermectin Follow Up
Written by John
Hi Terral:
A quick follow up: I have continued my research on Ivermectin. There was some “wrong” info in my email to you.
https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Ivermectin-in-the-prophylaxis-and-treatment-of-COVID-19.pdf
--
Links:
--
ALERT: NASA Confirms Earth Will Go Dark For 6 Days In December 2020 (Bogus)
https://dailybuzzlive.com/alert-nasa-confirms-earth-will-go-dark-6-days-december/
Bogus video: https://youtu.be/cNJfn2iIS_U
--
Incredible amazing footage! Sea foam sweeps gold coast in Australia
https://youtu.be/wIFxmZYfzng
--
Massive storms, Thunderstorms and floods hits Brazil, Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul
https://youtu.be/j0R8tNPycA4
--
“Thirstier” Atmosphere Will Increase Wildfire Risk out West
https://eos.org/research-spotlights/thirstier-atmosphere-will-increase-wildfire-risk-out-west
--
The Drying U.S. West
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147655/the-drying-us-west
--
Haines, Alaska: a major landslide leaves people missing
https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/2020/12/04/haines-1/
--
Idaho Heating Up. Earthquake & Hot Spots. 12/14/2020
https://youtu.be/UM-gwRVqKts
--
USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Dec. 14, 2020
https://news.usni.org/2020/12/14/usni-news-fleet-and-marine-tracker-dec-14-2020#more-82097
--
Trump Sends US Navy to Confront Chinese in the Atlantic
https://youtu.be/YmGX-7nIB8w
--
Vaccinated Israelis will get ‘green passports’ waiving lockdown constraints
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2020/12/vaccinated-israelis-will-get-green-passports-waiving-lockdown-constraints/
--
Dutch leader expected to announce tough coronavirus lockdown
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-mark-rutte-netherlands-coronavirus-pandemic-restaurants-62f528f5c0350abcdeb20e6214e04cdb
--
Families Marry Off Daughters to Ease Finances amid COVID-19
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-business-coronavirus-pandemic-sierra-leone-united-nations-9a9ab4f71adc1c6f7d435b744411fb90
--
Any Delay in Ending COVID Could Spur a Different Pandemic
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/any-delay-in-ending-covid-could-spur-a-different-pandemic/
--
These Drugs Might Prevent Severe COVID
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/these-drugs-might-prevent-severe-covid1/
--
Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trial Shows Alarming Evidence of Pathogenic Priming in Older Adults
https://informedchoicewa.org/news/pfizer-covid-vaccine-trial-shows-alarming-evidence-of-pathogenic-priming-in-older-adults
--
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32292901/
--
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Priming_(immunology)
--
FACT SHEET FOR RECIPIENTS AND CAREGIVERS
https://healthimpactnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/12/Pfizer-BioNTech-COVID-19-Vaccine-EUA-Fact-Sheet-for-Recipients.pdf
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militaryyoutube censorshipquarantinemedical martial lawretrovirusfema campsinternmentproject black starlockdowncoronavirusnanosilvercontact tracingdark winteroperation warp speedd614gterral terral03buy nano silverg4 ea h1n1 chinathird waveterral blackstarcovid-19 21 mutationviral replication inhibitorfamilies separatedsurvival group programhiv inserts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.