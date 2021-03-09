Debbie schools JB HiFi

Debbie has been having problems with one of her favorite stores over all the covid tracking going on. In this video she shows that not all stores are enforcing strict adherence to these guidelines and the state government is acting unlawfully of federal regulations.



It is common for a lot of people with privacy concerns and risk of arbutary detainment based on little evidence to sign in with fake names. As for Debbie "I will not sign in with another name. Because that's complying as far as I'm concerned."



For those that follow the 10 commandments this in number 7, thall shall not provide false witness.



Next on the list of shops is the chemist.