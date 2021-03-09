© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Debbie schools JB HiFi
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • March 09, 2021
Debbie has been having problems with one of her favorite stores over all the covid tracking going on. In this video she shows that not all stores are enforcing strict adherence to these guidelines and the state government is acting unlawfully of federal regulations.
It is common for a lot of people with privacy concerns and risk of arbutary detainment based on little evidence to sign in with fake names. As for Debbie "I will not sign in with another name. Because that's complying as far as I'm concerned."
For those that follow the 10 commandments this in number 7, thall shall not provide false witness.
Next on the list of shops is the chemist.
It is common for a lot of people with privacy concerns and risk of arbutary detainment based on little evidence to sign in with fake names. As for Debbie "I will not sign in with another name. Because that's complying as far as I'm concerned."
For those that follow the 10 commandments this in number 7, thall shall not provide false witness.
Next on the list of shops is the chemist.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.