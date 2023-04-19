Create New Account
Trump, the Peace Plan & Bernie's Communist Revolution
Fire & Grace Church
Published 18 hours ago |

January 30th, 2020

In this episode of Prophecy Quake, we will discuss the controversial topic of President Trump and why the Lord put him in office. We will also discuss Trump's Middle East Peace Plan, the coming wave of violent communist revolution in America from Bernie Sanders supporters, and the soon beginning of the Great Tribulation.

Keywords
trumpcommunismbernie sanderstribulationdean odle

