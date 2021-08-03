The Sumerians 4500–1900 BC

The Sumerians 4500–1900 BCRe: Fall of the First CitiesBy Paul M.M. Cooper is an author and journalist from the UK.In the dusts of Iraq, the ruins of the world's first civilization lie buried.This episode, we travel into the extremely distant past to look at the Sumerians. These ancient people invented writing and mathematics, and built some of the largest cities that the world had ever seen. Find out about the mystery of their origins, and learn how they rose from humble beginnings to form the foundation of all our modern societies. With myths, proverbs and even some recreated Sumerian music, travel back to where it all began, and find out how humanity's first civilization fell.- WATCH THE SERIES:• Fall of CivilizationsCopyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.