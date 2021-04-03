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The Hidden 'Green' Message Behind the Capitol Hill Police Officers Murder
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40 views • April 03, 2021
While uploading this video I was watching the Toronto Blue Jays playing the New York Yankees and the Yankees brought in relief pitcher Chad Green. I just smiled and went on my way. We have been seeing an awful lot of 'Green' messaging lately. From the Marshall Report: "First we have Going Green with Greta and AOC’s Green new deals, the Green Party, HRC’s code name Ever Green – and now we see Evergreen Barge going Sideways in the Seuz Canal (just enough time to cause prices to skyrocket in the USA, even though we grow our own food and have little to do with Europe and Asian trading being tied up for a few days …followed up by false flag event of a 25 year old named Green from Indiana ramming officers into a barricade killing an officer and pulling a knife and getting shot, preceding the night before’s shooting where an Officer Green shot a handcuffed guy in the front seat of his patrol car, and now we have Parking Spaces reserved for Green vehicles?
Something’s up with Green. Is it a new code word? A green light? What’s green got to do with things? Look beyond the stuff they show us and know this is part of the Black Hat agenda. I mean, let’s face it when a guy rams officers into a barricade, injures one and kills the other and has to be shot to stop him, then flopped on a gurney like a practice dummy for a photo shoot, all done terribly wrong, with no blood…and we still believe this happened? Especially when the news buzz is more about January 6th ANTIFA paid breech and not about the guy that just got shot, this tells us this is not about a guy ramming his car…it’s about creating danger that isn’t there."
Related videos:
Noble Drew Ali: "The American Prophet" Quick Look
https://youtu.be/yjum58PXmSA
Minister Louis Farrakhan: Gives honors to 'Noble Drew Ali'
https://youtu.be/sH1NffsqFbE
Related links:
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/
https://www.pacificpundit.com/2021/04/02/noah-green-follower-of-farrakhan-identified-as-us-capitol-stabber-killer/
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Something’s up with Green. Is it a new code word? A green light? What’s green got to do with things? Look beyond the stuff they show us and know this is part of the Black Hat agenda. I mean, let’s face it when a guy rams officers into a barricade, injures one and kills the other and has to be shot to stop him, then flopped on a gurney like a practice dummy for a photo shoot, all done terribly wrong, with no blood…and we still believe this happened? Especially when the news buzz is more about January 6th ANTIFA paid breech and not about the guy that just got shot, this tells us this is not about a guy ramming his car…it’s about creating danger that isn’t there."
Related videos:
Noble Drew Ali: "The American Prophet" Quick Look
https://youtu.be/yjum58PXmSA
Minister Louis Farrakhan: Gives honors to 'Noble Drew Ali'
https://youtu.be/sH1NffsqFbE
Related links:
https://themarshallreport.wordpress.com/
https://www.pacificpundit.com/2021/04/02/noah-green-follower-of-farrakhan-identified-as-us-capitol-stabber-killer/
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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