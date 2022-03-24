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Judgment at America’s Door as NATO and Russia Gallop Toward Nuclear War
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252 views • March 24, 2022
Today on TruNews, Western news outlets are reporting that Russian troops in Ukraine are pulling back and retreating toward the Russian border. These reports could be accurate or Western propaganda. Another report published in London claims Vladimir Putin has hidden his family in preparation for nuclear war.
Also, Rick Wiles goes into detail in the word deception taking place in the Body of Christ regarding the Rapture, as he shares more from the second edition of his book, ‘Final Day’.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/22/22
Also, Rick Wiles goes into detail in the word deception taking place in the Body of Christ regarding the Rapture, as he shares more from the second edition of his book, ‘Final Day’.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/22/22
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