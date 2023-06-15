Fresh Arrival at the Battlefield - Then the Destruction - of the UKR Squad carried in the BMP, and then the BMP - All went to Bandera

The 200th Motor Rifle Brigade continues to repel Azov attempts to advance northwest of Artemovsk. Here in one two minute clip we see the arrival at the battlefield - and then the destruction - of the squad carried in the BMP and then the BMP itself. All went to Bandera.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.