The Chase scene from Melrose Place, Framing of the Shrews (1995)

In mid-1990s Los Angeles, Amanda leaves her advertising agency after working late into the evening.

Clad in a purple mini skirt suit and black stiletto pumps, this pretty blonde takes the elevator down to the basement parking garage. Departing the lift, Amanda found the place devoid of cars and people. But since the area was well lit, she was unconcerned as she headed towards her vehicle. As this pretty lady adopted a leisurely gait, the loud clicking of her heels reverberated throughout this cavernous space. However, she quickly notices a different sound. Despite seeing no one about, she hears what sounds like a second set of footsteps, and they seem to match the rhythm of her footfall.

Slowing down to a stop, Amanda notices that those other footsteps have also ceased. Thinking she might be hearing the echo of her own feet, Amanda continues on her way. Within seconds, the girl hears that odd sound again. But this time, it's not in sync with her footsteps, which means someone is following her.

Halting instantly, the cute blonde spins 180 degrees in her stilettos. Despite seeing no one behind her, Amanda is confident she is not having a bout of audio hallucinations. She then remembers a conversation she had with Kimberly earlier that day. This friend gave her a heads up on Michael, a guy, they both crossed swords with. He is on the warpath and might want to hurt the two of them. Amanda thought the warning was ridiculous, but now she can't be so dismissive.

Abruptly she calls out his name, but there is no response. Amanda then shouts out a warning to stay away from her; otherwise, she'll call the police. Still not getting any response, Amanda becomes terrified as she suspects whoever is stalking her is quietly lurking in the shadows. The pretty girl immediately dashes for her car.

Descending a nearby stairwell, the girl hears the loud clicking of her heels as she heads to the parking level below. Pausing at the bottom landing, she instantly hears footsteps running down the stairs after her. With her red Porsche in view, she runs frantically towards the car. Reaching the driver's side, Amanda finds her ride vandalized with ugly graffiti. Ignoring this defacement, the blonde girl leaps into her vehicle. As the person chasing her emerges from the stairwell, Amanda races away at high speed, leaving only the sound of squealing tires in her wake.

Making a clean getaway, Amanda now feels safe. However, if this blonde girl had checked her rearview mirror, she would see that the person emerging from the stairwell was her so-called friend Kimberly. As to why Kimberly is wickedly gaslighting Amanda? It's just part of her game to use Amanda as a pawn in her sinister plot against her ex-boyfriend Michael.