Ed Dowd: UK Excess Deaths are Up a Staggering 22% Among 1 to14 Year Olds
Published Yesterday

Ed Dowd: UK Excess Deaths are Up a Staggering 22% among 1 to 14-Year-Olds After “Magic Juice” Introduced.   Edward Dowd joined Jimmy Dore recently to discuss the staggering number of excess deaths for children in the UK. 


UK HAS A PROBLEM: Excess deaths are up a staggering 22% among 1 to 14-year-olds.  Notably, this trend didn’t start until “the magic juice started to be issued to children later in 2021.”


2020: 9 percent fewer deaths than expected

2021: 7 percent fewer deaths than expected

2022: 16 percent MORE deaths than expected

2023: 22 percent MORE deaths than expected


What changed? The “magic juice” was introduced to kids in 2021!

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

