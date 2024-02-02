Ed Dowd: UK Excess Deaths are Up a Staggering 22% Among 1 to14 Year Olds

Ed Dowd: UK Excess Deaths are Up a Staggering 22% among 1 to 14-Year-Olds After “Magic Juice” Introduced. Edward Dowd joined Jimmy Dore recently to discuss the staggering number of excess deaths for children in the UK.
UK HAS A PROBLEM: Excess deaths are up a staggering 22% among 1 to 14-year-olds. Notably, this trend didn’t start until “the magic juice started to be issued to children later in 2021.”
2020: 9 percent fewer deaths than expected
2021: 7 percent fewer deaths than expected
2022: 16 percent MORE deaths than expected
2023: 22 percent MORE deaths than expected
What changed? The “magic juice” was introduced to kids in 2021!
