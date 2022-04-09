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Ketanji Brown SCOTUS 322 And 1-3-21 Amen Awomen - US Gov. Bowed To Baphomet-Lucifer
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41 views • April 09, 2022
US Congress 1-3-21 dedicates to Baphomet - Ketanji SCOTUS hearing on 322 - April 2022 Ketanji confirmed -- it is confirmed ..bowed down ..openly
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