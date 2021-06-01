Dr. Fauci...On The Ropes?

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This has not been a very good week for President Biden's chief Covid advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci. After ridiculing the theory for months that the virus may have escaped from a Chinese lab, Fauci admitted it was possible. After adamantly denying funding "gain-of-function" experiments in China, he was forced to admit that he funded them indirectly, through a cut-out. As his possible culpability looms large, is Fauci about to exit the stage? Also today, a new study confirms antibodies generated by a Covid infection may last a lifetime.