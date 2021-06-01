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Dr. Fauci...On The Ropes?
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777 views • June 01, 2021
RonPaulLibertyReport


This has not been a very good week for President Biden's chief Covid advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci. After ridiculing the theory for months that the virus may have escaped from a Chinese lab, Fauci admitted it was possible. After adamantly denying funding "gain-of-function" experiments in China, he was forced to admit that he funded them indirectly, through a cut-out. As his possible culpability looms large, is Fauci about to exit the stage? Also today, a new study confirms antibodies generated by a Covid infection may last a lifetime.
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trumpmaskvaccinefundingronpaullibertyreportnihfauciwuhanantibodiesinjectionlockdowncovid-19gain of functionpcr test
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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