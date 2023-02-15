🚨Breaking-⚠️ Shelter in Place-⚠️Truck Carrying Hazardous Material Overturns In Tucson, Az

























ANOTHER ONE: A Shelter in place has a been ordered in Tuscon, Arizona after a truck carrying highly hazardous materials overturned on I-10.







Scanner audio reveals the chemical as nitric acid.





Death has been observed with inhalation concentrations of 20% or higher of nitric acid.Truck carrying hazardous materials overturns on a freeway in Tucson, Arizona.



People told to stay indoors.



Loads of coincidences lately.





