🚨Breaking-⚠️ Shelter in Place-⚠️Truck Carrying Hazardous Material Overturns In Tucson, Az
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 18 hours ago







ANOTHER ONE: A Shelter in place has a been ordered in Tuscon, Arizona after a truck carrying highly hazardous materials overturned on I-10.


Scanner audio reveals the chemical as nitric acid.


Death has been observed with inhalation concentrations of 20% or higher of nitric acid.Truck carrying hazardous materials overturns on a freeway in Tucson, Arizona.

People told to stay indoors.

Loads of coincidences lately.


