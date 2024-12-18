Their is a Message sent to Earth From an Unseen Realm

Their is a message sent to The Earth from the unseen realm, maybe you need to set aside a little time and read it before all hell breaks loose?

Music by Send rain.

The Bible Looks pretty thick and it is, is actually 66 books oi one volume, this one has well over 2000 pages.

And Yes I read it cover to cover looking for loupe holes, guess what there are none.

The Bible contains 66 books, written by 40 different authors, over a period of 1500 years and not one contradiction.

The Modern day book of (Greek Septuagint) Isaiah was compared to a copy found in the Dead Sea Scrolls (200-400BC) and two names had one letter of the name different not an error just a different spelling.

Like; Sarah-Sara same name with a different spelling?

Now to pick this up and read it takes me about 9 months, and I’ve read through it many times. You would think that it is a very difficult book to understand, well it’s not?

This book can actually be broken down into two sentences, from cover to cover this is what it says.

1. Love the Lord God with all your heart, soul, and mind, and love your neighbor as yourself.

2. Believe on The Lord Jesus Christ; Repent and put you faith, trust, and hope in Him.